The Hood River Farmers Market opens for the indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 7. The indoor season will move to the May Street Elementary cafeteria from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month, December through April.
The indoor market will feature fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables and a wide variety of locally made and raised goods: Meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams, preserves, dried herbs and more, said a press release. The market also features art and handmade goods from local artisans.
Hood River Farmers Market, operated by local nonprofit organization Gorge Grown Food Network, accepts credit, debit, Veggie Rx and SNAP EBT. SNAP shoppers can receive a free $10 bonus when they use their benefits at the market.
May Street Elementary is located at 1001 10th St. and free parking is available for market shoppers. Stop by the information table at the market or contact Market Manager Hannah Ladwig for more info: Hannah@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.