In addition to nonperishable food, the FFA is seeking farm and ranch crop donations. If you are interested in donating a portion of your food crop, contact the HRVHS FFA Chapter at 541-386-4500 ext. 4562.
FFA and Les Schwab collect food for food banks
Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tires are teaming up in an effort to #DriveAwayHunger.
Both the Hood River Valley FFA Chapter and Hood River Les Schwab are conducting their annual statewide food drive throughout the month of October.
Donations can be made at either the Les Schwab tire center on West Cascade or at Hood River Valley High School.
Participation in this initiative allows Oregon FFA members the opportunity to live out the FFA motto of “learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live and living to serve,” according to FFA member Wes Osbourn.
The timing of this initiative is important, with food banks and pantries gearing up for the upcoming holidays there is a need for food and monetary donations.
The food drive is Les Schwab and the FFA Chapter’s way of helping meet this need in our community. Be on the lookout for activities and collections happening in the community throughout the month of October.
Call for farm donations
All donations received will be given to the local food pantries in the community, said a press release. If there is more food donated than can be used in the community, it will be distributed by the Oregon Fish Food Bank to other pantries throughout the state.
To learn more, visit the Oregon FFA Facebook page and #DriveAwayHunger. To learn more about FFA, visit www.oregonffa.com or www.ffa.org.
The Oregon FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, it is a national youth organization of 700,170 student members — all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. There are 8,612 FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Oregon FFA is made up of more than 7,000 members in 107 chapters throughout the state. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
