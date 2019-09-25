Local filmmakers Manny Marquez and Jesse Larvick will debut “XVII Carvings,” their first collaborative documentary film, next week at the GI Film Festival San Diego.
The six-minute short film follows Anthony Marquez, a Marine Corps combat veteran (and Manny’s brother), in his quest to honor 17 Marines from his unit who died in Afghanistan.
Like many Marine Corps combat veterans, Anthony suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after returning to the United States, Manny Marquez said in a press release.
Anthony took to an unusual form of artwork — chainsaw carving — as a way to overcome the overwhelming grief and trauma he felt upon his return to his home in Oklahoma. He committed to making a battlefield cross, also known as the cross of the fallen soldier, for each of the 17 Marines.
“XVII Carvings” follows Anthony during the emotional and healing process of creating a battlefield cross for one Marine, and delivering it to the Marine’s family in Yakima, Wash.
“Our goal with this film is to raise awareness about the grief that too many military veterans and their families face as well as the healing power of art and personal connection,” said Manny Marquez, a filmmaker perhaps best known locally for his feature film, “PsychoPath.”
“XVII Carvings” debuts Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center in San Diego. The film is nominated for Best Short Documentary film.
Larvick and Marquez hope to expand the short film into a feature documentary that will include all 17 families.
The GI Film Festival San Diego aims to reveal the struggles, triumphs and experiences of service members and veterans through compelling and authentic storytelling. Documentaries, shorts, narratives, and family-friendly films are presented, highlighting stories of heroism, resilience, and honor.
The festival brings military-connected and civilian families together for an evening of movie magic and community spirit.
