Registrations for the 2019 Hood River County Christmas Project continue through Dec. 7.
Christmas Project volunteers will help families register at the following locations and dates:
- Nov. 20 — Cascade Locks City Hall (FISH Food Bank,) 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS), 1610 Ninth Court on the Heights in Hood River. (Same site and time on Dec. 6.)
- Nov. 23 — Hood River FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 26 — Wy’east Community Church, 3422 Odell Highway, Odell 3–5:30 p.m.
Families may sign up at the location/time that is most convenient for them.
The program provides assistance with food and children’s gifts for families in need, during the Christmas holiday and benefits Hood River County families that currently meet State of Oregon low income eligibility standards.
Family size is based on the adults/children currently living in your home.
Christmas Project registrations do not interfere with SNAP or FISH benefits.
Last year, approximately 408 local families (1,645 total individuals, including 808 children) received Christmas Project benefits.
The Christmas Project is a volunteer driven program. Coordinated by a volunteer board, approximately 300 local volunteers assist each year to make the program work.
Gift baskets will be distributed Dec. 20-21 in Odell and Cascade Locks.
For details, visit hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.