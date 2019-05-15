Former Henkle Middle School Principal Rick George will hold an author reading and signing for his debut novel, “Vengeance Burns Hot,” on Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Hood River Library. The event is co-sponsored by Waucoma Bookstore, and copies of the novel will be available for purchase.
“It’s not necessary to buy the book,” said George. “I welcome anyone to stop by and simply say hello.”
“Vengeance Burns Hot” can also be purchased now from Waucoma, online or in the store, as well as online from Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
George has worked as a newspaper reporter, a wildland firefighter and an educator. He recently retired as the principal of Henkle Middle School in White Salmon.
About the book
A work of literary suspense, “Vengeance Burns Hot” features a helitack firefighting pilot, Ed Kline, stationed at a fictional firebase in the Snoqualmie Pass area. In the midst of a ferocious fire season and a budding romance, Ed receives a cryptic text pleading for help. He wonders if the text originated from his adult son, who disappeared a year ago.
Then a group calling itself the PUMAs — Patriots United Militia of America — carry out two deadly attacks on the same day. Was Ed’s son one of the killers, trying to escape them, or both? To find out, Ed risks his career, his new relationship, and his life.
