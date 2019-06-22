Slopeswell Cider Co. of Hood River releases eight, limited-edition, small batch ciders this week for the eighth annual Oregon Cider Week.
The ciders will be presented daily, one at a time, and are available only in the taproom.
Flavors will range from hopped grapefruit to boysenberry to cardamom plum.
Cider Week is an 11-day celebration across the state that invites everyone, from cidermakers to chefs, to showcase Northwest cider in a variety of special events, featured menus, happy hours, tap takeovers, and more. Slopeswell Cider Co., on the Heights, joins the festivities with new cider releases, live music, cider and food pairings, and more.
The week at Slopeswell kicked off June 20 with a specially-curated tasting of vinegars, oils, and gourmet recipes by Arome and owner Janice Bell.
The weekend continues with live music by Troy Richmond Dixon on June 22 and local favorite Stephanie Tama-Sweet live on June 23 from 2-4 p.m.
There is no cover charge.
Operations Manager Kristyn Fix said the special-release ciders “honor our special location in the Heights neighborhood and our newest release cider of the same name, we are presenting each of the eight ciders as parks in our neighborhood that our community loves.”
They highlight local favorites such as Jackson Park, Castle (Children’s) Park, and Mann Park.
Also featured on tap for this celebration of cider lovers will be Heights semi-dry cider and their award-winning Homestead wild-fermented cider.
Also at Slopeswell:
Laura May and Heather Michelle play soulful tunes live on June 30 in the taproom.
Coming June 30:
The last weekend of June brings a collaboration between the cidery and Rooted in the Gorge with last Incredibowl Pop-Up Kitchen of the summer at the cidery on June 28 featuring handmade international cuisine by chef and owner Kristen Sarge Lillvik.
Lillvik returns June 30 for Rooted in Cider, an afternoon of cider and food pairing in the intimate space. Said Lillvik, “And our goal is to show how easy it can be to pair cider with small bites to share around the table with friends, while featuring seasonal, local ingredients.”
Tickets for the event are $20 and are available at www.slopeswell.com.
pFriem summer concerts start Saturday
The pFriem Family Brewing summer concert series starts, suitably, on the first day of summer, June 21.
The venue is Waterfront Park, on Portway Avenue across from the brewery and pub.
Concert admission is free and the events are all-ages. Beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and food available for purchase.
The band Kingsley performs. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music goes from 7-9 p.m.
Performing June 28: Real Don Music, 6 p.m. gate, show at 7 p.m.
