HEAD DISTILLER Joseph O’Sullivan toasts with the new Clear Creek Pacific Northwest Vodka, at a release party at HR Distillers’ tasting room on Oak Street last week. The vodka delivers a slightly citric flavor and floral aroma, and is made from Yakima apples at the distillery in Hood River — the first new product in nine years from Clear Creek. The Parkdale-founded, Portland-based distillery was purchased five years ago by HR Distillers.