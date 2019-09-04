Plays for Non Profits’ production of “Sylvia”, a two-act comedy, opens Friday.
The play by A.R. Gurney stars Dana Tickner in the title role. She is a lively dog adopted by a middle-aged, empty-nester New York City couple played by Julie Hatfield and Eden McGrew. Of course, Sylvia turns their lives upside down and creates comedic chaos for well-meaning supporting characters — all played by Jesse Harkin.
Deb Currier, a professor of Theater Arts at Western Washington University, directs the show and is excited about bringing it to Gorge audiences. “What a treat it is to direct such a fun, warm-hearted comedy with talented actors and community members I haven’t worked with before,” he said, “I am also thrilled to be directing a show that benefits such great non-profits whose causes are close to my heart.”
Lynda Dallman, in her 13th year as producer of Plays for Non Profits, said she is especially pleased that two local non-profits will share in the proceeds from the show.
“It’s wonderful when organizations like Helping Hands Against Violence and Adopt a Dog can provide shelter and services for people and pets when they need them the most. I am so grateful for their work in our communities and also want to thank our sponsors, Celilo and Hood River Public Storage & Cascade Pet Camp for their financial support of the production.”
All performances are at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue in Hood River.
Plays for Non-Profits produces plays in the Columbia River Gorge to benefit local area non-profits.
Hood River Adopt A Dog is the local non-profit organization that cares for shelter dogs at the Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell.
Helping Hands Against Violence is a non-profit organization which supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking through advocacy, shelter, education and outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.