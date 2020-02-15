Hood River teams dominated the Feb. 8 SuperQualifier Coronet, one of four FTC Robotics competitions held that day round Oregon.
A total of 24 high school and middle school teams, from northeast Oregon to the Portland area, filled Vannet Court for competition as well as the school commons and cafeteria for assembly and gathering space.
Four teams from Hood River advanced to state in Hillsboro March 14-15. FTC stands for First Technology Competition; Hood River Valley High School teams have competed for 11 years in the program and gone four times to Worlds. Oregon Robotics Tournament and Outreach Program (ORTOP) oversees the events statewide.
“The competition was pretty varied; Hood River was represented well, as usual, with high placements,” said event director Dave Slover.
“I love that the 200 kids are there, but it takes more than 50 volunteers to make it happen and six of the referees are alumni of the Hood River robotics program. These kids are 20-24, and coming back and helping the event and supporting the program.
“It’s a shocking number of hours of volunteer time to put on one of these events, between local volunteers plus ORTOP,” Slover said. “It’s refreshing to me to see the community step up and do such a good job.”
Going to state in 2020 are:
Steelheads — Inspire Award winner
Men/Mujeres in Green — Inspire Award, second place; Connect Award winner
Glasses Half Full — Winning Alliance First Team Selected
Java — Finalist Alliance Captain
Teams DWAI of Hillsboro and Kraxberger Gearheads of Gladstone also advanced from Coronet SuperQualifier.
The day’s events included a demonstration by Unified Robotics — high school students with special needs who are assisted by FTC team members in learning robotics skills.
