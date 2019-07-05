The annual Odell Fourth of July parade through downtown started at 4 p.m. on the dot, led by Hood River County Sheriff Matt English. From start to finish, the parade lasted 12 minutes.
There were plenty of vehicles -- including two motor homes, a few golf carts and some vintage cars (and some not), as well as fire engines and logging rigs. There were fewer horses this year, and no kids riding bikes. Sen. Chuck Thomsen made an appearance and was thanked by a few parade watchers for his representation. And, of course, there was plenty of candy being tossed into the crowd.
Participants included Wy'east Fire District, Parkdale Fire & Rescue, Oregon Department of Forestry, Hanel Lumber Co., Sen. Chuck Thomsen, SFD (Sohler Fire Department), Sharrock Family Trucking and the Hood River County Sheriff's Department.
