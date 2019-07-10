The 234th Army Band, nicknamed “Oregon’s Own,” is the Oregon National Guard’s ambassadors to the State of Oregon. Organized in 1919, the band has seen duty in the Pacific during World War II and was awarded several citations including the Philippine Presidential Unit Citation for service from Oct. 17, 1944, to July 4, 1945. The band tours every summer as part of its annual training, performing concerts for the citizens of Oregon and beyond. “Oregon’s Own” was reorganized to the 234th Army Band on May 17, 1947, and has been serving Oregon for 100 years as one of the top bands in the nation, said a press release.
To commemorate the band’s 100th anniversary, Empire Builders will be performing a free, public concert series throughout Oregon. One such concert will be held in Hood River on Friday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Jackson Park. All are invited to attend.
Chief Warrant Officer Ashley Alexander and Staff Sergeant Dave Williams will be conducting a program of music for children young and old, said a press release. The program includes music from “Frozen,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Aladdin,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and more. Kids will have the opportunity to conduct the band during “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The show is suitable for the entire family.
Based in Clackamas, the 234th Army Band is comprised of 40 Soldiers from Oregon and Southwest Washington. In addition to saluting military servicemembers past and present, the band aims to entertain all members of the community as a show of appreciation for the shared sacrifice families of Oregon National Guard Service Members have endured in support of military operations around the globe.
These events are free and open to the public. Public inquiries can be made to SFC Joshua Yost at 503-683-5423 or by visiting www.facebook.com/234tharmyband.
