Chelan Fresh, as part of the USDA Farm to Family Program, has partnered with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to distribute 900 boxes of onions, potatoes, and apples in White Salmon on July 25, 8 to 11 a.m. Anyone may pick up a box, free of charge.
The location is 1074 W Jewett Blvd in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot. Watch for traffic direction signs when entering the parking lot for box pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.