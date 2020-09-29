Hood River County Fairgrounds will hosts its annual Gorge Fruit and Craft fair on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks will be required inside the fair buildings.
There will be specialized craft and gift vendors, as well as the Odell Garden Club’s annual autumn flower show and sale, which will be held in the Floral building each day.
All items presented at the event are grown, made, or crafted locally in the Columbia River Gorge.
A Ranch Sorting competition will be held in the fairgrounds arena, with a clinic at 9 a.m. and competition at 1 p.m.
There are vendor spaces still available. Contact 541-354-2865 or hrfair@hrecn.net for more information.
