Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) and Aging in the Gorge Alliance (AGA) invite the community Jan. 15 to the first of three monthly brown bag lunch presentations exploring the ups and downs of caring for an aging loved one and how to navigate delicate topics while maintaining your own personal balance.
The event is noon to 1 p.m. at Fish Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road.
Andy Wade, pastor, organizer and caregiver, will share stories that open up dialogue and new perspectives about caregiving, self-care, and managing unexpected family dynamics.
Take-home resources will also be available at all three events including Eldercare specialist, Gail Goeller’s book, “Coming of Age with Aging Parents.”
In February, Britta Wilson, MA in Gerontology and program coordinator for Volunteers in Action at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, will offer a presentation on environmental changes/adaptations that can make life easier and safer for elders. In March, the team will guide participants through AARP’s “Prepare to Care,” a planning guide for families.
Dates and locations for February and March gatherings will be announced soon.
