The annual Get There Challenge helps people who live or work in Oregon discover healthy and economical travel options like public transit, walking, or biking to work, school, or play, said a press release.
Those who sign up at GetThereOregon.org and log their trips during the two weeks of Oct. 7-21 are entered into daily prize drawings and are eligible for grand prize drawings.
The challenge is coordinated statewide by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
A proclamation made on Sept. 23 by the City of Hood River and signed by Mayor Kate McBride noted that “the City of Hood River has an interest in supporting opportunities that can improve the health of its residents, reduce the strain on public infrastructure, and promote transportation alternatives.”
Local prizes include Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Lift Tickets, Oregon E-bike gifts, a one-month unlimited Columbia Area Transit pass, and other local business gift cards.
There will be local winners every day.
To participate, sign up at GetThereOregon.org.
For more information, call Kathy at MCEDD, 541-296-2266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.