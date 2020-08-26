I have to share a great story and it’s a bit personal to me. Several years ago, I had an opportunity to visit with a young man who was a sophomore at Glenwood High School. The quarterly honor roll had been published and he was right up there at the top again. I told him how proud I was of him and we talked about what he wanted to do with his life after high school. He was very clear that he wanted to go into medicine. I don’t think he was totally clear as to what field of medicine at that time, but his determination was strong even back then. That young man was Corbin Schuster, son of Gina Hernandez and brother to Tygh and Nahaleigh.
CJ went on to college, working his way through, keeping his grades up as it became more and more clear in his mind what he would choose to do with his life. As an undergraduate, he was involved in some very interesting research projects involving the health of and environmental effects on indigenous people.
He graduated from Heritage University in Yakama, with honors, and was accepted into a doctoral program at Oregon State University.
Two years later, as he was reaching the end of his studies and preparing for his qualifying exam, his mom, brother, sister, other Glenwood family including Jake Eldred and Grandma Laurene Eldred, his Grandma Joanne Garcia, and all of his friends, including me, cheered him on and sent words of encouragement. Well, of course that brilliant young man passed his qualifying his exam and is no longer a student. He will no longer be taking classes.
CJ is officially a doctoral candidate now and will spend the next several months preparing to defend his thesis and will become Dr. Corbin J. Schuster, PhD., a specialist in microbiology, infectious diseases, parasites and viruses.
Although I am not his grandma, I felt like such a proud grandma upon hearing this news, remembering our conversation in the restaurant so many years ago and following his progress, struggles, successes, and determination through all these years. CJ, so many of us in Glenwood are so very proud of you. We’ll be thrilled when we get to say about the famous Dr. Schuster, “We knew him back when.”
A Glenwood family recently had a run-in with a cougar, literally. The family was driving on the BZ-Glenwood Highway, just a few miles out of town, when a full-grown cougar darted across the road and collided with their pickup. The cougar was killed instantly and the damage to the truck was minimal, but the shock lasted quite a while, as would be expected. We are glad the truck did not wreck and no one was hurt, except the cougar. We have heard of other cougar sitings around our valley not just on this south end, but out to the east side of the valley, too. It’s good to be vigilant and watch out for your livestock and pets.
As the COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise in Klickitat County, the Glenwood School Board and Superintendent Heather Gimlin, at the recommendation of the Klickitat County Health Department, have made the decision to start the school year online. Students will each have a computer, distributed by the school, to use at their homes, along with all their text books and pre-work assignments. The teachers will be in their individual classrooms, providing the online instruction to their students. The “classroom” hours will be the same as a normal school day.
This online phase of the school year will be in place until the Health Department determines the number of active cases has dropped to a safe, acceptable level. A letter was sent to families from Superintendent Gimlin, explaining the necessity of the decision and outlining how the online school will work. If you didn’t receive a hard copy, contact the school at 509-364-3438 or view it on the school Facebook page.
Send any news items for the next Glenwood News to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
