It’s nice to have some great news to share about one of our local college students. Kinley Troh, daughter of Bill and Toni, was named to the President’s List at Columbia Basin College in Pasco for the winter 2020 quarter. Kinley made the list with a 4.0 GPA and is currently waiting to learn if she has been accepted in the radiological technologist program which begins in June.
Kinley, you continue to make us all so proud here in your home town. Congratulations.
Here in Glenwood, we’re still in a holding pattern. Most of you are aware, Governor Inslee set a new timeline, May 4, for his stay at home/stay safe guidelines. The Glenwood Station is still open for gas every day and gas is available with a credit or debit card when the mini-mart is closed. The mini mart is open during limited morning and evening hours. The Glenwood General Store is also continuing to operate with social distancing guidelines in place. We appreciate these businesses continuing to serve our community.
Please give them all the support you can. And we certainly appreciate our post office manager, LeeAnn, and all the mail delivery crew.
During this time of social distancing, there has been a great increase in packages coming into the Post Office daily, making a lot of extra work for them. Thanks to all of you who continue to work to serve all of us.
I asked readers to share stories of life during these stay-at-home weeks. The Dillenburgs are enjoying video chatting with their grandkids. Mike was serenaded by his niece and her four little boys during one of those chats. Little Sophia visits Nana and Papa Dillenburg via phone to keep them up on her news, and they enjoy visits with their son Matt and his family, hoping seeing their faces will help baby grandson Frank remember them and they won’t be totally unfamiliar when they can finally be together in person.
I know two little kindergarten girls here who miss each other very much. They had a very enjoyable, lively facetime session one Saturday and hope to do that again soon.
Personally, I’ve enjoyed wonderful phone visits from two little cowgirls that have adopted us as grandparents. They tell us they miss their Nanny and Grampy and we miss them greatly, too. They fill us in on all the ranch news, which cows had calves, what the horses have been doing, all very interesting news. We are all so fortunate to have telephones and social networking programs to keep in touch with friends and loved ones in a virtual way during this time.
We would love to hear how other families are coping during this unusual time in our lives. What fun, creative things have you been doing to help pass the time and get through this time in the best ways?
One of the greatest things we see happening around here is neighbors helping neighbors. We’ve seen so many offers to bring supplies or do errands for those who aren’t able to get out and about. It’s heart- warming and makes me proud to live in such a caring community. As Mr. Rogers said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Thank you, helpers.
Contact Mary at 509-364-3344.
