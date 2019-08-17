Many issues divide and connect us as communities — from polarizing local challenges, politics and ethnicity, geography and economics, even our ability as locals to experience a sense of belonging (or not) here in the Gorge. What are the perceived and real differences that divide us in the Gorge? In what ways do we experience connection?
Join Gorge Owned for “Bridging the Gorge: A GO! Community Conversation Series,” the first of which is Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the IOOF Lodge in The Dalles.
“We invite you to share a meal with us, and participate in a series of four reflective, facilitated conversations held on both sides of the Columbia, drawing out diverse perspectives on life in the Gorge,” said a GO! press release. “Each conversation will welcome guests from partnering organizations representing a range of local cultures and experiences. Attend one, a few, or the full series of four to build a deeper understanding of our neighbors, and make authentic connections across the table.”
Tickets are $10 per person and include meals. Advanced purchase is recommended at www.eventbrite.com.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Kid care is also available in a limited capacity; RSVP to reserve a spot.
In The Dalles, Marten from Kainos Coffee and Pizza will be slinging salads and wood fired Neapolitan pizzas.
“Gluten free and vegan friends can be accommodated,” said the press release.
