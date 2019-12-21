It’s been a lively beer year in Hood River County, with two established breweries reaching major milestones and others, Ferment included, hitting their strides with award-winning beers.
Between Breweries in the Gorge cooperation and the general camaraderie that is repeatedly evident among brewers and brewery owners, the Gorge beer scene is a truly convivial one.
pFriem Family Brewing is well on its way to opening its new facility in Cascade Locks, and Thunder Island in Cascade Locks broke ground on its long-awaited WaNaPa custom-built facility. Look for opening sometime in 2020, which means this winter will be your last chance to experience the fine coziness of Thunder Island in winter. In warmer months, the patio overlooking the river and namesake Thunder Island is one of the best outdoor places to drink a beer in Oregon, and that part of the TIBC experience will be missed (though supplanted by the pleasures both of the new building and its gaze south to the scenic Cascade foothills).
The year 2020 will bring an enhanced creative environment at Full Sail, which this fall installed a new brewery-within-a-brewery, giving brewing and lab staff a new set of tanks to focus on beer experimentation and development. They showed it off at the Big Swig event last month sponsored by the B.I.G. alliance.
Solera has been turning out creative ales all year long, and on Dec. 21, the Parkdale brewery hosts its annual Artisan market, noon to 7 p.m., which always features a diverse set of community creations. Local musician Kerry Williams, a whiz on mandolin and other instruments, performs from 6-9 p.m. the same day.
Have a look at the beer can ornaments on the “beer giving tree” in Solera’s entryway. Buy a tag at the bar, write a friend’s name on it, and let them find the surprise.
Between Breweries in the Gorge cooperation and the general camaraderie that is repeatedly evident among brewers and brewery owners, the Gorge beer scene is a truly convivial one.
pFriem Family Brewing is well on its way to opening its new facility in Cascade Locks, and Thunder Island in Cascade Locks broke ground on its long-awaited WaNaPa custom-built facility. Look for opening sometime in 2020, which means this winter will be your last chance to experience the fine coziness of Thunder Island in winter. In warmer months, the patio overlooking the river and namesake Thunder Island is one of the best outdoor places to drink a beer in Oregon, and that part of the TIBC experience will be missed (though supplanted by the pleasures both of the new building and its gaze south to the scenic Cascade foothills).
The year 2020 will bring an enhanced creative environment at Full Sail, which this fall installed a new brewery-within-a-brewery, giving brewing and lab staff a new set of tanks to focus on beer experimentation and development. They showed it off at the Big Swig event last month sponsored by the B.I.G. alliance.
Solera has been turning out creative ales all year long, and on Dec. 21, the Parkdale brewery hosts its annual Artisan market, noon to 7 p.m., which always features a diverse set of community creations. Local musician Kerry Williams, a whiz on mandolin and other instruments, performs from 6-9 p.m. the same day.
Have a look at the beer can ornaments on the “beer giving tree” in Solera’s entryway. Buy a tag at the bar, write a friend’s name on it, and let them find the surprise.
King of the Cajon
On Dec. 7, at the packed-to-the-ceiling celebration of life for Randy Bell (he left us too soon last month at age 62), Solera tapped out its latest specialty ale, “King of the Cajon,” named in honor the long-time community volunteer and friend to everyone he ever met. The cajon is the box-like drum that Bell could often be seen playing in jazz and blues combos.
“Randy was a regular musician here, and a great friend and an essential part of this place,” brewer Jason Kahler said. “I had a new beer that needed a name, and we saw it as one way to honor Randy.”
The beer is like Randy: A quaffable, slightly spicy amber ale, one full of flavor that tastes like the phrase “Hey, how you doin’?” sounds.
Dark in all is meanings
As longest-night celebrations go, it’s made to order for lovers of the dark arts (beer, that is). I was invited by my friend Dana Price on a Dec. 21 dark beer and poetry Longest Night pub crawl and sure wish I was in town and could attend. For this or any other pub crawl, a safe and interesting ride home is via Matty’s PediCab.
Heading into 2020, one dark place we all hope to soon see illuminated again is Big Horse. The venerable brewery and restaurant overlooking Second and State was notably dark on the night of the tree-lighting, Dec. 6. Owners Randy and Susan Orzeck are still looking to remodel and rebuild, and we wish them, and brewer Neal Brent, all the best as they approach eight months since the destructive fire that shut them down.
Need recommendations on dark beers to go with your last-minute Christmas shopping? Look no further than the 7 percent ABV Trap Door (Vancouver, Wash.) dry Irish stout — a heady creation with the hint of Teriyaki-type tang, on tap at 64 Oz taproom, and the Mexican Chocolate Stout (8 percent) at pFriem Family Brewing.
Also noteable is Double’s Princess Vespa, courtesy of barreling manager Jen House, a smooth Porter inspired by the “Spaceballs” heroine.
Free Tech Tuesday
Also at Double, “Tech Free Tuesday”: All day every Tuesday, get $1 off any pint when everyone in your group checks in their phones. (Don’t worry, you get them back.) Friendly bartender Matt Byrne said he’s seen a few groups successfully pull it off, while in a couple of cases, “people couldn’t quite pull it off.”
I learned that Joe Sheahan is moving on from pFriem, to Everybody’s Brewing. It’s just good to know that one of the Gorge’s friendliest publicans is staying in the Gorge.
More online: See hoodrivernews.com, for an Ale List look we’ll call “They Call It Mr. Tibbs.”
More online: See hoodrivernews.com, for an Ale List look we’ll call “They Call It Mr. Tibbs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.