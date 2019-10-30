Celilo Village unveiled its new, high-speed wi-fi on Oct. 19, made possible by a grant from Google and in partnership with the Dufur School District.
As part of the grant, all 16 homes in the village, the Celilo Education Center and the longhouse now have access to high-speed internet.
“More than anything, this wi-fi represents opportunity,” Celilo Village Chief Olsen Meanus said. “From entertainment, to taking online classes, to growing businesses, our residents now have the power of the Internet at their fingertips, and are more connected to opportunities throughout the state, the region and the world.”
The Celilo Village is home to nearly 100 Native Americans, including approximately 35 school-aged children that attend school in the Dufur School District. The school district operates the Celilo Pre-School and the village’s Education Center. Through this project, the community has come together to bring wi-fi to village residents who previously had sporadic or no internet access.
“Students today need reliable access to the Internet to compete on a global scale,” Dufur School District Superintendent Jack Henderson said. “We’re pleased to continue partnering with Google to bring educational opportunities to our students throughout the Gorge.”
In addition to wi-fi this project enabled the development of a computer lab in the Celilo Education Center, including a printer, Google Chromebooks, new furniture and a modernized space. This computer lab will help residents bridge the digital divide for homework, family bill-paying access, and higher education preparation.
