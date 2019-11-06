For the second year, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective Big Band will share the stage with five Gorge school jazz bands as CGOA presents Jazz Rocks! on Nov. 15 and 17.
The title of the concert comes from the music: High energy, hard-rocking big band arrangements that have become classics, including music by Herbie Hancock, Earth, Wind and Fire, Buddy Rich, Don Ellis and the Beatles.
According to Collective Director Mark Steighner, these charts push the band’s technique to their limits. “The band loves this music. It’s fun to play and audiences will be blown away.”
Area middle and high school bands will be featured at both performances.
On Friday, Nov. 15 the Hood River Middle School and Hood River Valley High School jazz bands will perform.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, the concert will include jazz bands from Wy’east Middle School, Columbia High School (White Salmon) and The Dalles High School. Both concerts will include a finale with all musicians joining in.
The Jazz Rocks! Concerts are in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available at the door and through gorgeorchestra.org.
