Gorge residents are invited to participate in a celebration of the life, work and dreams of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20.
The theme of this year’s celebration, sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM), is “Perseverance in the Struggle for Justice.”
Events will begin at 4 p.m. with simultaneous workshops: “Get Informed About Immigration Laws” in Spanish and “Being an Ally for the Common Good” in English.
The workshops will be followed by a celebration with music and guest speakers at 5:30 p.m. and a community potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating in a community Gospel Choir during the 5:30 p.m. celebration is invited to contact Evelyn Charity at 541-380-1815 by Jan. 13.
The MLK events will take place at Riverside Community Church, located at Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River.
Events are free of charge and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the community justice work of Gorge Ecumenical Ministries. Childcare and professional Spanish language interpretation will be available.
