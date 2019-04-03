A private charitable foundation has made a $250,000 challenge grant to supporters of the Hood River County Library for donations to the Pat Hazlehurst Fund of the Gorge Community Foundation for all contributions made until June 30, up to $250,000.
The challenge grant is an opportunity to build the Hazlehurst Fund, located at the Gorge Community Foundation, to provide ongoing operating support to the Hood River County Library, said a press release.
The library operates branches in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, in addition to the main branch in Hood River, and has expanded outreach to Odell. The Friends of the Library provides financial support for annual library programing, including the Hood River County Reads program. This year’s selection is “Temperance Creek” by Pamela Royes.
Hazlehurst, a retired librarian and enthusiastic supporter of the library, brought the concept of distributing a book throughout the community to the Friends of the Library. She developed the Hood River County Reads program in 2006 and chaired the program until her death in 2010. Friends and family started and continue to support an endowment fund in her name at the Gorge Community Foundation to provide ongoing operating support for the library and its programs.
Founded in 2001, the Gorge Community Foundation’s assets total over $6 million and the Foundation manages nearly 50 designated funds and 30 donor-advised funds. The foundation makes grants and scholarships totaling over $120,000 each year and has granted over $1.3 million to Gorge organizations and students since 2003, said a press release. The foundation is managed by a 10-member board of directors led by President Gil Sharp that includes representation from the Gorge communities on both sides of the river.
Friends of the Hood River Library was founded in 1977. Donations, membership fees and the sale of books fund their efforts. In 1998, the Friends gave $10,000 in seed money to start the Library Foundation, which raised funds for the library renovation and expansion in 2003 and ran an Early Open Campaign in 2011 that allowed the library to re-open after a year-long closure. Friends members also volunteer by covering, processing and shelving new books, assisting the children’s librarian with craft projects, organizing adult and children’s programs, supporting staff development and co-sponsoring the Reads program. The friends meet at noon on the second Tuesday of most months at the downtown library. The public is welcome.
