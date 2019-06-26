The 15th Annual Gorge Days Festival takes place July 4-6 in North Bonneville City Park.
Parking and entry to the entire event is free, including the Best Car Show by a Dam, vendor’s market, children’s activities and hours of live music featuring PNW bands Dedset, Idle Poets, The Alliance and Raeann Phillips
Many vendors and other activities are cash only, some as suggested donations, and go to various causes within the community. The area has mainly grass seating, but feel free to bring a blanket or chair. No outside alcohol or glass containers allowed.
Proceeds from various activities within the event will be donated to several non-profit organizations including local fire departments still recovering from the Eagle Creek Fire, The North Bonneville Fire Department Auxiliary, The Skamania Co. Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse, The North Bonneville Trails Foundation, The North Bonneville Adventure Park project, Friends of the Library, Stevenson Senior Parents and more.
To learn more, check out the official Gorge Days Website at www.northbonnevillegorgedays.net
