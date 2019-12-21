After nearly 20 years of existence, the board of the Columbia Gorge Earth Center doing business as Gorge Owned (GO!), voted to dissolve the organization in early 2020.
The Sense of Place lecture series, now in its 10th year, will continue as planned, with monthly lectures taking place January-April at the Columbia Center for the Arts, according to a press release.
Founded in 2000 and established as a 501c3 in 2003, the Earth Center/Gorge Owned is a community-building organization working to boost social, economic and environmental resilience throughout the Columbia River Gorge. In its early days, it was known for organizing an annual Earth Day celebration and Green Home Tour and establishing the Gorge ReBuild It Center, which in 2009 spurred off to become an independent nonprofit. The Earth Center rebranded as Gorge Owned in 2013, which is how it’s known today.
The Earth Center/Gorge Owned pioneered long-standing community and economic-development programs such as the Sense of Place Lecture Series, Gorge Green Drinks and GO! Local, a buy local campaign, as well as environmental programs such as Weatherize Oregon Now, GO! Solar and the Gorge Green Home Tour.
These programs resulted in more than 150 homes receiving and/or installing energy-saving measures and rooftop solar panels, and more than 100 homes with sustainable building features being toured by residents and visitors alike.
For the past nine years, the Earth Center/Gorge Owned recognized local environmental leaders — students, individuals and businesses — with the annual Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Champion Awards. In addition to these long-standing programs, The Earth Center/Gorge Owned organized dozens of stand-alone events, ranging from author readings, film screenings, book discussion groups, a sustainable business conference, bike-to-work and school events, and most recently, Bridging the Gorge facilitated community discussions.
While these programs have been largely successful, changes in leadership and staffing, difficulty recruiting new volunteers, and a growing landscape of similarly-focused Gorge-based nonprofits and programs led the current board to decide to close its doors in the New Year, according to Board President Becky Brun.
“We came to this decision after a great deal of thought and discussions with both current and former board members and employees,” said Brun, who has been a volunteer, employee and board member of Gorge Owned since 2009. “While this was a hard decision, the board of Gorge Owned feels that the communities of the Gorge are very well-supported by existing nonprofits.”
Brun noted that the Earth Center/Gorge Owned played an important role in the community in its commitment to serving as a fiscal sponsor for numerous programs that went on to establish their own nonprofits, including Gorge Grown Food Network, ReBuild It Center, Rediviva!, Mt. Adams Institute and Leaders for Tomorrow. For the last two years, it has provided fiscal sponsorship for Hear in the Gorge, an award-winning podcast produced by Hood River resident Sarah Fox.
For a look back at the Earth Center/Gorge Owned’s more than two decades of work, visit www.gorge-owned-columbia-gorge-earth-center-timeline.
