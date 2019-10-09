Keynote speaker David Anderson, NW Natural CEO, will address the Columbia Gorge Economic Symposium on Nov. 1, at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, The Dalles.
The event is billed as a networking, education and information opportunity from Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Presentations are planned from Oregon and Washington Regional Economists Dallas Fridley and Scott Bailey as well as a discussion of what industries are driving economic vitality in the region (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties in Oregon and Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington) and a discussion on 50 years of the Gorge economy as well as a look at MCEDD’s past and future serving the region. Tickets are $25.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for networking and refreshments; The program begins at 9 a.m.
The Readiness Center is located at 402 East Scenic Drive.
Event sponsors are NW Natural, The Dalles Chamber of Commerce and Columbia Gorge Community College.
