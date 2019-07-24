Tickets on sale now
Gorge Grown Food Network hosts its annual Harvest Dinner on Friday, Sept. 13 at Mt. View Orchards in Parkdale. The dinner is a fundraiser benefiting Gorge Grown, a local nonprofit working to build a resilient and inclusive regional food system that improves the health and well-being of our community in the Columbia Gorge.
This feast gathers community members, local food supporters, farmers, chefs, business and organizational partners to celebrate the season’s bounty in the heart of the Hood River Valley, said a Gorge Grown press release. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour featuring appetizers and locally-crafted beer, cider and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will enjoy a farm tour, silent auction and live music. Dinner will highlight seasonal produce and local meat, served family style. Wine tastings will be served with each course.
Gorge Grown is a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farmers, ensuring access to healthy food for everyone, and growing a strong food system in the rural Columbia River Gorge. Tickets can be purchased online at GorgeGrown.com. Contact Hannah@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420 with questions.
