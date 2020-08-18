Local residents and visitors to the Columbia River Gorge can now take advantage of a low-cost museum pass that gives free admission for up to four (4) people at nine regional museums. The $99 pass has a combined value of more than $275 and is valid through September 2021.
“This is a really convenient and economical way to explore cultural sites of interest along both the Washington and Oregon sides of the Columbia River Gorge,” said Janice Crane, executive director of Cascade Locks Historical Museum and one of the programs organizers. “It’s also a great way to support local museums rebounding from the recent pandemic closures. Proceeds from the pass will be split evenly between the nine participating museums as a way to make up some of the revenue lost during the shutdown.”
Five of the participating museums are still closed due county restrictions or to the complications of the pandemic but look forward to opening once they are able to safely care for their staff and volunteers. They include: History Museum of Hood River County (Hood River); Maryhill Museum of Art (Goldendale, ); Tamástslikt Cultural Institute (Pendleton); Two Rivers Heritage Center (Washougal); Original Wasco County Courthouse (The Dalles).
“We purposely designed the pass to encompass two full summer seasons in order to ensure that pass-purchasers had plenty of time to redeem their visits,” said Crane.
The four who are currently open include: Cascade Locks Historical Museum (Cascade Locks); Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum (The Dalles); Columbia Gorge Interpretative Center Museum (Stevenson); and Western Antique Areoplane & Automobile Museum (Hood River).
All nine museums will be host live broadcasts from their locations during the week of Aug. 17 to kick off the sales of the pass. A schedule of those dates and times can be found at www.gorgeculture.org/live-schedule/
The pass can only be purchased online at gorgeculture.org/museumspass.
