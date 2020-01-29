The Fifth Annual “Gorge-ous Night in Olympia” is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Columbia Room of the Washington state Capitol Building located at 416 Sid Snyder Avenue. The reception, hosted by Representatives Gina Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale) and Chris Corry (R-Yakima) along with Senator Curtis King (R-Yakima), this reception welcomes state legislators, staff, and Gorge residents to mix and mingle, share information and discuss legislative priorities for Gorge communities.
The Seventh Annual “Gorge-ous Night in Salem” will take place the evening of Feb. 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Mission Mill Spinning Room at the Willamette Heritage Center complex in Salem. Senator Chuck Thomsen (R-Hood River) and Representatives Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), along with newly appointed Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) will welcome Oregon state legislators and their staff.
OneGorge invites all area businesses to participate and provides promotional opportunities at each event. There is no fee to attend or participate as an exhibitor. To sign up, contact Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammara Tippel via email to: execdir@mtadamschamber.com.
Working with local legislators in Oregon and Washington, the OneGorge Advocacy Group produces annual receptions for each state’s legislative representatives and staff to, in effect, “bring the Gorge to the capitals,” according to a press release.
Email info@onegorge.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.