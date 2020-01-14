Gorge Winds Concert Band is taking applications for a new conductor. This is a volunteer position.
Applications close on Feb. 14, with the new conductor assuming responsibilities at the end of April, said a press release. The band’s season typically runs from the first week of February through the Fourth of July and, after taking the month of August off, the group resumes the first week of September and continues through the December holiday season.
For the required qualifications, full job description, and method of application, visit www.gorgewindsband.org/conductors/2020-conductor-search.
