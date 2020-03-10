Gov. Kate Brown has declared a statewide state of emergency to address the spread of the novel coronavirus after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) identified four new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday and an additional seven on Sunday, bringing the total to 14 as of Monday morning.
In total, eight of the confirmed cases are out of Washington County, two are in Jackson County, and Klamath, Umatilla, Douglas and Marion counties have one confirmed case each.
According to OHA, three of the new cases are travel-related, five were contacts of a known case and had been under monitoring, and three — one each in Washington, Marion and Douglas counties — are being investigated as community-spread cases, meaning that the origin of the infection is unknown.
“This news is concerning for all Oregonians, but my resolve and that of my administration to address this public health crisis is unchanged,” said Brown in an official press release. “This emergency declaration gives the Oregon Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management all the resources at the state’s disposal to stem the spread of this disease. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to keep Oregonians safe.”
The emergency declaration allows OHA to activate reserves of emergency volunteer health care professionals and grants broad authority to the State Public Health Director, OHA, and the Office of Emergency Management, said the press release, which “will allow the agencies to take immediate action and devote all available state resources towards containing the coronavirus in Oregon.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days but can be extended “until the public health threat of the coronavirus is contained,” said the press release.
“We are prepared to activate an unprecedented state and private effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon by focusing specifically on at-risk populations,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We want to protect Oregonians at greatest risk of the most severe outcomes of this disease, including older adults, people with underlying conditions, people who are homeless and those who are vulnerable in other ways.”
With the additional resources granted by the emergency declaration, OHA is finalizing agreements with major hospital systems to expand locations where COVID-19 tests can be conducted safely, preparing to mobilize Oregon’s medical reserve corps, expanding telemedicine, and convening providers who serve older adults and vulnerable populations to mobilize an “aggressive outreach and prevention strategy to protect at-risk people,” according to an OHA press release.
“By declaring a state of emergency, the governor and the Oregon Health Authority director are taking necessary steps to bring state government’s broad powers to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Oregon,” said Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS), a nonprofit trade association representing acute care hospitals in Oregon. “Hospitals are on the front lines responding to the outbreak and are committed to providing critical inpatient and community health services to respond to this evolving situation. We are working with the state administration to address important issues such as inpatient capacity, additional supplies and equipment to keep our workers and patients safe, regulatory relief to ensure adequate staffing and clarity around changing requirements.”
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hood River County, and locals are taking preventative action to try and keep it that way. Events throughout the county have been canceled or rescheduled due to concerns about the outbreak (see sidebar), and the Hood River County School District is keeping parents updated on the situation statewide and on the district’s own preventive safety measures, including disinfecting high-touch areas (including school buses) daily with hospital-grade disinfectant and stocking up on other cleaning supplies.
“While the spread of coronavirus is troubling, we must remind ourselves that fear, rumors, and stigma do nothing to stop the further spread of any virus,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Hahn-Huston in a letter to parents. “Facts and science, proven public health measures and common-sense precautions in our personal lives are the best measures we can take to protect our communities.”
Coronavirus refers to the family-group of viruses, while COVID-19 is the specific strain causing the outbreak. Common human coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract infections — such as the common cold — but some, like COVID-19, can also cause more severe symptoms. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness, similar to a common cold, to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization.
Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, but older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions, such as heart, lung or kidney disease, have been identified by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the most at-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Dana Hargunani, M.D., chief medical officer at OHA, recommended that those most at-risk take the following steps to stay safe and healthy:
Minimize contact with people who may be ill.
Avoid large public gatherings.
Order prescriptions by mail.
Take daily precautions: Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your anywhere on your face and clean surfaces.
The most effective preventative methods for the general public are frequent handwashing and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
When handwashing, use soap and warm water to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds; and when coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue and throw it away after use, then wash your hands (if a tissue is unavailable, coughing/sneezing into your elbow or upper sleeve is the next best option).
OHA also recommends that people avoid contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched, and stay home from work or school if you feel sick, or develop a cough or fever. The Hood River County School District requires that students be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to class after an illness.
For more information, and to check for updated information about the coronavirus, visit the websites for OHA, www.oregon.gov/oha or the World Health Organization, www.who.int/westernpacific/emergencies/covid-19. Links to the Center for Disease Control’s webpage and the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracker, as well as guides for business and restaurant response, are available via the Hood River County’s website, www.co.hood-river.or.us (for the County Health Department’s page, click “Health Department” under the County Departments tab). The Hood River County School District is posting relevant information on its website, www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/hoodriver.
