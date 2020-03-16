Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the ban Sunday evening, in addition to a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more, both to take effect Monday. No timeline was given for how long the restrictions would be in place.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown told reporters Sunday night that she was considering a similar temporary shutdown, or other measures for restaurants and bars such as a curfew or occupancy limit. Brown said Monday morning that those were measures she was not yet ready to impose; but later that afternoon, Brown announced that a temporary shutdown, as well as a ban on gatherings of 25 people or more, would take effect Tuesday and be in effect for at least four weeks.
In the same press conference, delivered in northeast Portland Monday afternoon, Brown advised Oregonians to avoid being around more than 10 people at a time and encouraged businesses to minimize interpersonal contact when serving customers, or shut down completely.
Many local organizations and businesses have already canceled events or closed their doors in order to proactively combat the spread of COVID-19 (see A5 for a complete list). Among those is the Port of Hood River, which announced Monday that they would be closing their front office and would be temporarily closing manned toll booths on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge beginning Wednesday, March 18. “This closure is not mandatory, but rather a social-distancing measure,” said Port officials in a press release.
The innermost lanes of the four-lane toll plaza will be closed, and all traffic will flow through the outermost “BreezeBy” lanes, where the barrier arm will be raised to let vehicles through. Electronic tolling via the Port’s “BreezeBy” electronic tolling system will continue, but no cash payments will be accepted.
“It’s a big fairness issue right now,” said Port Communications and Special Projects Manager Genevieve Scholl, adding that the Port is working to come up with a fairer system, but the priority now is simply maintaining that social distance.
“The bridge is a critical link in our regional transportation system, and while Port operations must carry on as normally as possible, we must limit person-to-person contact wherever we can.” said Port Executive Director Michael McElwee. “This is a rapidly changing situation and we will provide updates on any changes in Port operations as they occur.”
Oregon experienced its first fatality in the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, March 14: A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10 and was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center, where he succumbed to his symptoms on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
“This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can be serious for older people and those with underlying conditions,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines via an OHA press release. “This loss has motivated us to continue our efforts to minimize the impact of this virus on our community.”
As of press time Monday afternoon, Oregon had a total of 39 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19: One each in Clackamas, Douglas, Klamath, Polk, Yamhill and Multnomah counties; two each in Umatilla, Marion and Jackson counties, four in Deschutes County, 10 in Linn County, and 13 in Washington County.
While no cases have been reported in Hood River or Wasco counties, Hood River County has confirmed plans to declare a local State of Emergency, and Wasco County declared a local State of Emergency effective 9 a.m. on March 16.
“This is sort of a proactive measure for recovery,” said Hood River County Emergency Manager Barb Ayers. “We’re not trying to scare people. We’re trying to be proactive and get ahead of this.” A State of Emergency has already been declared on both the national and state level, and declaring one locally makes it even easier to access emergency funding and other resources to help with prevention and recovery from a crisis.
The Klickitat County Department of Health confirmed a case of COVID-19 on Saturday but stated that the patient is not considered to be a high risk for community transmission. The City of White Salmon declared a State of Emergency on Friday, March 13, and the cities of Bingen and Goldendale and Klickitat County each declared States of Emergency the following day.
“Klickitat County and local city governments of Bingen, Goldendale, and White Salmon have maintained a proactive stance for over two weeks in anticipation of any person being diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Klickitat County Emergency Management in a press release sent out on March 15. “These declarations provide for additional coordination between local and county government in their efforts to inform, serve, and protect the public.”
One of the resources available to residents in Oregon and Washington counties that have declared a state of emergency is a low-interest federal disaster loan, offered via the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the pandemic. “These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” SBA Administrator Jovita stated in a press release. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela — Hood River applicants need to send their application forms to Ayers at barbara.ayers@co.hood-river.or.us, so that her office can submit all of the forms to the state. These loans can move fairly quickly,” Ayers said, “We had good results from them in the Eagle Creek Fire and the 2017 Winter Ice Storm emergency.”
Hood River County has set up an information line — 541-399-8022 in English and 541-399-8023 in Spanish — and has information posted on its website, www.co.hood-river.or.us.
