“I always had adults in my life who believed in me. I wanted to be that person for someone else.”
This sense of commitment is what inspired Katie Woodruff of The Dalles to become a mentor. Nearly eight years ago, Woodruff submitted her application and began feeling excited, though admittedly nervous, about the step she was about to take.
Meanwhile, 9-year-old Nevaeh had been on the wait list to be matched with a mentor for quite some time. Nevaeh’s mom worked a lot, so she and her sister spent a lot of time at home with nothing to do. Seeing that the girls could benefit from other adult role models and more activities outside the home, their grandmother referred them to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge, now called Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM), at The Next Door.
“I was super shy,” Nevaeh said of the first time she and Woodruff met. “But I could tell she was really nice.”
Woodruff said, “I was shy too. And we were both nervous. But we felt comfortable with each other almost immediately.”
The immediate connection they felt was no accident. Through the application and interview process both Woodruff and Nevaeh went through with The Next Door’s staff, they talked about their likes, their dislikes, their hopes, dreams, and fears. Their family and friends were asked to describe Woodruff and Nevaeh’s personalities and the kinds of people they enjoy spending time with. By the time the pair was introduced, staff had a good feeling they would have things in common and would get along well.
“I never thought the match would be so spot-on,” Woodruff says. “Our Match Coordinator really did an amazing job pairing us up!”
Woodruff and Nevaeh’s first activity together was the annual pool party, hosted by the GYM program. There, they got to meet other GYM matches, some were like them and had just recently met, others had been matched many years. The pool party gave Woodruff and Nevaeh an opportunity to splash around in the water and be goofy with each other. And, because the event was in Hood River, it offered them nearly a full hour to talk and get to know each other in the car.
From those early days, deep conversations were a regular occurrence. Nevaeh recalls a time in middle school when she really appreciated Katie’s listening ear and supportive words.
“I was having trouble with someone during a group project. I felt like I was doing all the work and not getting any credit,” Nevaeh said. “There was lots of bullying and drama.”
As Nevaeh’s mentor, Woodruff felt her job was to listen and share a little about her own social experiences. Neither one remembers exactly what Woodruff said that helped Nevaeh through that situation, but that’s the beauty of mentoring. You don’t need to say the perfect thing to “fix” a problem, it’s the relationship between the mentor and the mentee that provides help and comfort.
Now entering their eighth year as a GYM match, 16-year-old Nevaeh has high hopes for her future and wants to be a detective. As a victim’s advocate for many years, Woodruff has been instrumental in cultivating Nevaeh’s interest in the criminal justice field, including arranging a visit to the local precinct for a tour and a meet-and-greet with detectives. Nevaeh is more confident than ever that it’s the path for her and thankful to Katie for supporting her dream and inspiring her to live up to her potential.
In addition to her future career plans, Nevaeh wants to be a mentor someday as well. “I want to pass the good experiences I’ve had onto someone else,” she said. “Kids need role models. We need support to make important decisions. Some of us are just lonely and need a friend.”
Nevaeh said that Woodruff has pushed her in so many positive ways. “I feel more comfortable talking to adults now. I used to be so scared and shy, but I’m not anymore,” she said.
Many activities Woodruff and Nevaeh have done together have been scary or intimidating for one or both of them. Nevaeh said she never would’ve gone white water rafting, another event offered by GYM. But because Woodruff was with her, she did it, and she’s glad that she did. The pair also tried stand-up paddling together for the first time. They laugh as they recall the strong wind gusts that pushed them to the far side of the basin and their shared struggle to return to the beach. Regardless, it’s become one of their favorite summer-time activities.
Similarly, the pair does a lot of art projects together, something that’s never come naturally to Woodruff. But Nevaeh’s love for new artistic adventures like wood burning inspires Woodruff to get out of her comfort zone and explore her own creativity.
These days, Woodruff can’t imagine not having Nevaeh in her life and looks forward to many more years of the strong friendship they’ve built, but she understands some people’s uncertainty about mentoring.
“People are hesitant. I get that,” Woodruff said. “But there’s so much value that comes from mentoring. Sometimes kids just need a push in the right direction; almost anyone can do that.”
Woodruff stresses that mentoring is a two-way street and says she’s learned just as much from Nevaeh as she’s learned from her.
“It’s not work; it’s fun. Nevaeh’s really taught me about being present, and I’m constantly amazed by her generous spirit,” she said.
Currently, GYM has 30 children and teens like Nevaeh on the wait list, some have been waiting longer than a year. All of these youth look forward to the day when they will have a mentor of their own.
What can you do?
- Apply to be a mentor. If you’re age 21 or older, submit your application to become a friend and role model to a local youth who needs you.
- Come bowl with us. GYM’s largest annual fundraiser, Buddy Bowl, is coming up on Saturday, March 7 at Orchard Lanes in Hood River. Register yourself or your team of five bowlers, ask friends and family to sponsor you, and join GYM for bowling, wacky team photos, food, prizes, and more.
- Make a gift. GYM is offered at no cost to the mentors, mentees, and families who participate. The program relies on grants and generosity from people like you to support our local youth toward brighter futures.
