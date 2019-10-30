All ages listing.
Oct. 30 — Hallo-Teen Party, 7:30 p.m. (use State Street entrance) at the Hood River Library. Come in costume; music, monster hunts, candy searches and pizza. Bring a trick or treat bag. For teens ages 12-19 (please bring younger kids to the Oct. 31 library event; see below for details). Free.
Oct. 30 — BloodyVox, 7:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. An all-ages Halloween performance. Featuring new work by Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland. Costume parade before the show; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$30; more at www.columbiaarts.org.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Lunch and Costume Contest, noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Dress up and have lunch; kitchen crew will host annual contest for best Halloween costumes.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Party at the Library, 4-7 p.m. at the Hood River and Cascade Locks libraries. Guests will receive free books; apple cider will be served and a craft project provided for all kids and parents. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386 -2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
Oct. 31 — Hood River Elks Haunted House, 4-10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave. Goodie bags will be handed out at the front door from 4:30-8 p.m. Open to community; all ages. Sponsored by the Elks and A Kidz Dental Zone. Candy donations accepted.
Oct. 31 — Community Trick or Treating, 4:30 p.m. at Providence Down and Brookside manors. Until treats run out.
Oct. 31 — House of Count-CHALK-ula, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Chalk Gymnastics, Osprey Drive. For kids 5-12; $5, tickets at chalkgymnastics.com.
Oct. 31 — Safe Halloween, 5-7 p.m. in downtown Hood River. Many downtown merchants choose to close their business after 5 p.m., but remain in front, handing out candy and treats to all the trick or treaters. Parents and guardians are encouraged to accompany their children. Oak Street will be closed to traffic from First to Sixth streets. City crews will begin street closures at approximately 4:45 p.m. and remove closure barriers around 7:15 p.m. Stop signs will control traffic at cross streets and no traffic will be allowed crossing (except emergency vehicles) between 4:45-7:15 p.m. For more information, email hannah@hoodriver.org.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Haunted House, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Society Hotel, 405 East Franklin St., Bingen. Free; donations to Community Partners accepted. For youth.
Oct. 31 — Trick or Treat, 5:45-7 p.m. at the Hood River Care Center. Free. Trick or treat in a safe environment and meet the center’s care team and residents.
Oct. 31 — Free Halloween Community Carnival, 6-8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran, Ninth and State streets; come at any time. New children’s game booths, candy, refreshments, popcorn, foosball, air hockey, black light Nerf gun competitions, neon mini-golf and more. All are welcome and invited to attend.
Thru Oct. 31 — Howl-o-ween Costume Contest for Dogs; ends at midnight. Hood River Adopt A Dog fundraiser; $5 per entry and $1 per vote at www.gogophotocontest.com/hraadhowloween. More information on Facebook. All proceeds will benefit HRAAD’s programs and the dogs in its care. For more information, contact Eden McGrew @ 509-593-0472 or eden.hraad@gmail.com.
Nov. 1 — Coco the Movie, 5 p.m. English (with Spanish subtitles) and 7 p.m. Spanish (with English subtitles) at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Part of Día de Muertos. Free; all welcome. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to visit Anderson’s first-ever Día de Muertos shrine. Those wishing to participate may bring in a small photo and memento to add to the altar between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. Small frames will be provided for photos; no fresh food, please.
