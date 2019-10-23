Oct. 26 — Eighth Annual Parkdale Pumpkin 5K-10K. Registration at Parkdale Elementary at 8 a.m., event starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $15; register at active.com
or on the day of the event. Pumpkin Parade to follow.
Oct. 26 — Trick-or-Treat for FISH, 11-1 p.m. around Hood River. See listing below for more information.
Oct. 26 — Bilingual Series: Mariachi de Hood River, 4 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Part of the center’s Day of the Dead celebration. Free.
Oct. 27 — Gorge Winds Concert Band October Spooktacular Concert, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School, 1100 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Wear your Halloween costume. Donations welcome: Families $20; general admission $10; children under 12 free; seniors and children 13-18 $5.
Thru Oct. 31 — Howl-o-ween Costume Contest for Dogs; ends at midnight. Hood River Adopt A Dog fundraiser; more information listed below.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Lunch and Costume Contest, noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Dress up and have lunch; kitchen crew will host annual contest for best Halloween costumes.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Party at the Library, 4-7 p.m. at the Hood River and Cascade Locks libraries. More information listed below.
Oct. 31 — House of Count-CHALK-ula, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Chalk Gymnastics, Osprey Drive. For kids 5-12; $5, tickets at chalkgymnastics.com
.
Oct. 31 — Safe Halloween, 5-7 p.m. in downtown Hood River. Oak Street will be closed to traffic.
Nov. 1 — Coco the Movie, 5 p.m. English (with Spanish subtitles) and 7 p.m. Spanish (with English subtitles) at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Part of Dia de Muertos. Free; all welcome.
Honor Society Trick or Treat for FISH
On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of Hood River Valley High School National Honor Society will be going door to door trick or treating for non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations to benefit FISH Food Banks in Hood River County.
“Hunger is a year around issue and a food drive at this time of year is very helpful prior to the holidays,” said a press release.
“Please help us help our community because no one should be hungry.”
Safe Halloween downtown HR
To ensure a “Safe Halloween” for everyone celebrating, the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce will close Oak Street from First to Sixth streets on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
City crews will begin street closures at approximately 4:45 p.m. and remove closure barriers around 7:15 p.m. Stop signs will control traffic at cross streets and no traffic will be allowed crossing (except emergency vehicles) between 4:45-7:15 p.m.
Many downtown merchants choose to close their business after 5 p.m., but remain in front, handing out candy and treats to all the trick or treaters.
Merchants are encouraged to “dress up” in costume and greet all the families. Parents and guardians are encouraged to accompany their children.
Trick or Treat at the libraries
The Hood River and Cascade Locks libraries will host their annual Halloween parties on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. Guests will receive free books; apple cider will be served and a craft project provided for all kids and parents. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386 -2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org
, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org
.
HRAAD hosts ‘Howl-o-ween’ photo contest
Creepy or cute? Goofy or gory? Sweet or scary? Hood River Adopt A Dog wants to see the community’s dogs in spook-tacular Howl-o-ween finery. “It’s a great way to celebrate the season while making your dogs show you just how much they love you by letting you dress them up and take pictures of them,” said a press release.
Visit www.gogophotocontest.com/hraadhowloween
to enter or for details. Cost is $5 to enter and $1 to vote for your favorite pup. All proceeds will benefit HRAAD’s programs and the dogs in its care.
