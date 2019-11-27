For students at Parkdale and Cascade Locks elementary schools, the answer is multi-faceted. For some, it’s the meal. For others, it’s the company. For still others, it’s about pancakes.
And for a few others, it was a chance to have a bit of fun creating a “recipe.”
Here are the children’s pictures, stories and recipes — in their own words.
My favorite is turkey, corn, bread, vegetables, potatoes, and punkin pie.
Happy Thinksgiving!
Pecan Pie
1. Mix together flower, salt sugar and bakeing powder in a bowl. Smush in butter. Set asid.
2. In another bowl mix eggs and milk.
3. Mix together and shape twe balls of dough.
4. Cook until brown in the pan.
5. In another bowl mix pecans, eggs, brown sugar, and vnilla.
6. Put the pecan mix in and eat.
Pumpcin Pie
1. Mix togeter flower, salt, sugar and bakeing powder in a large bowl. Smush in butter. Set aside.
2. In a small bowl, beat eggs lightly. Whisk in milk.
3. Mix together and shape two balls of dough. Refrigerat for a few hours.
4. Mix together pumpcin, sugar, and butter, to make the filling.
5. Take out one ball of dough and roll out. Fit into pie pan and bake.
6. When the crust is done baking, add in the filling.
7. Roll out the other ball of dough and add it on top of the pie and make four slits on top. Bake one more time.
Enjoy!
6 gallons of suige
Ocean water
Plastic
6 gallon bddy food
4 plates
Roten ego
Stinky chezzey
Old nike shose
Rusty can
Old socks
A pretty new Playstation 5
Medtel
Trash can
This will make a zombie muffin
Thanksgiving recipe.
1. Pasteles.
2. Trerkie.
3. Piernas de poyo.
4. Tacos.
5. Chile Picante.
6. Frijoles.
My favorite Thanksgiving food are pumkin pie, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. I also like cheese cake, blue berrie muffins, and fruit.
Mashed potatoes
Pumpkin pie
Turkey
Salad
Spaghettie
Me
1.5g kid bones
100.5g sea halks foot ball players
= Soap
My favorite food in thinksgiving is pumpkin pie.
First you get the sides from a pumpkin cook the sides and whait after that get a bred and add the cookd sides in a bred and then cook it again and after that its ready to eat.
Peper
Bannana
Choclet Hot
Trerkie
Tacos
Potato
4 puados and a mashr.
Salad.
You need turkey and a uvin.
And me.
Tacos Mexicanos
Tortillas echas a mano, y echar manteca
Cortas carne de ress, y lacoses.
Luego coses frigoles
Contas jitomates y zanaorias, lechuga, y ceboya
Los juntas y comes
Smashed potatoes
1. boil potatoes
2. peel potatoes
3. abb butter
4. abb garlic
5. smash potatoes
6. enjoy!
Noivet, fourth grade, Parkdale
First you get a tortilla then you put the sausage then you put a toothpick thet you fry the tortilla and the sausage.
1. 5 tacos
2. 2 gallons of chicken noodle soup.
3. 4 gallons of cheese.
4. 5 cans of bacon soup
5. 100 gallons of soup
6. 10 chicken nuggets
7. 8 french fries
8. 9 gallons of burgers
This will make the bacon soup dexluxe.
Coco Banna Drink
1. But milk in blender
2. and but coco in blender
3. They but bannas in blender
4. Blend
My recipe is extra penit buter cookies get penit buter cookie mix, put extra penit butter, pancake mix and cook IDK how long you cook it for so sorry.
Ingredients:
Russet potatoes
Mexican cheese
Corn tortillas
Cilantro
Red enchilada sauce
Sour cream
First: chop potatoes. Get a glass pan. Add red enchilada sauce on bottom. Take tortilla put potato in the tortillas and Mexican cheese. Roll tortilla and repeat until pan is full. Add enchilada sauce and cilantro and more cheese on top. Put in oven at 350 degrees. Bake for 30 minutes. Top with sour cream when finished.
The Smore Cake
Ingredients, marshmellows, Hershys choclate and gram crakers, first add the gram crakers on the bottom of your baking pan then add some chochate then add another layer of marshmellows then add your last layer of gram crakers then preheat your oven to 250F then plop that in for 3 to 5 minutes until your smore cake is ready!
S’mores cassorl
Ingredients
Gram crackers
Marshmallows
Choclate
Step.1. get a baking pan.
Step.2. crush gram crackers until crums.
Step.3. Put crushed gram crackers in pan.
Step.4. Put marshmallow in bull then wait till it is melted.
Step.5. Put melted marshmallows in pan.
Step.6. Melt choclate.
Step.7. Put melted choclate in pan.
Step.8. do step.1. again.
Step.9. put 12 marshmallows on it
The resape I want is coocked vegatipales and noodles and chicken. I cale it chicken nootle vegatipale soup.
Pumpkin Pie and add-ons for it
Heat up pie crust
Ingredients:
Canned pumpkin
Pie crust
Brown sugar
Milk
Cinnamon
Whip cream
Add ons:
Ice cream to the side of the pie
Maybe pumpkin bits?
Bacon Bits!
I don’t know how to cook.
Cookies
1. you need cookie dow
2. 10 cups of flower
3. 2 egg
4. white and down sreg
5. vnela
6. baking soda
7. Solt
8. buttr
9. cloclcips
stuffing
1. Stofers stuffing mix
2. 1 half onion
3. 1 small package of bacon
4. 1 half cup butter
5. ½ cup water
Cook bacon, chop bacon, chop onion, cook onion with bacon, add everything.
1. wash potatos, pell potatos
2. boil potatos in water until soft
3. drain water make sure the ptatos are still in the bol. 4 Add ½ cups of butter.
5. Add ½ milk
6. mash
1. Pie crust
2. Can pumkin
3. cinnomon
4. Sugar
5. nutmage
6. vinala
7. flour
8. eggs
Cook pie crust. Take bowl and add canned pumkin and sugar, 1 egg, cinnimon, nutmeg and flour. Bake 350 for 1 hour.
Last add wip cream where ever you want. Optional.
Recipe name: Cake
1. first you need a box of cake any of them like the flavor.
2. And put the powder and mix.
3. Then, put 1/0 of oil.
4. And, get the 1/0 water.
5. Now, put the egg three
6. Now, mix. Mix it a lot and check the sides if there is flour.
7. And the you put it in the cupcake pan but first you
8. Put the cups in the cupcake pan.
9. Then, you put the batter
10. leave it for 350 —
11. Last, leave it in the oven.
I hoped it work but don’t do it hard. Bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.