Harmony of the Gorge Sweet Adeline chorus joined the Harvest Market in White Salmon for its annual Holiday Food Show last week and sang throughout the store during the evening’s event under the direction of Judy Beckman.
“The market was a very cheerful place to be with the chorus singing and shoppers sampling and buying from the booths setup around the store — pies, sausage, meats, candies, dips, tea, all sort of wonderful items for the coming holidays,” Beckman said.
Harmony of the Gorge has been singing during the holidays since 1983 — 36 years of giving the gift of music to individuals, families, and to communities in The Gorge, said a press release.
During the coming weeks, Harmony of the Gorge chorus will be caroling and entertaining for various events and happenings in the area.
The chorus will be kicking off the Discovery Center’s Holiday event at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 in The Dalles. Next stop will be White Salmon on Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. during ACE Hardware’s Christmas Open House.
On Dec. 8, the singers will be caroling in The Dalles at the Veteran’s Home at 2 p.m. and The Springs at Mill Creek at 3:30 p.m. On Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., the chorus will again take part in the Anderson Tribute Center’s Remembrance Service in The Dalles.
The chorus will be singing later in the month at Columbia Basin in The Dalles, and at the History Museum of Hood River County, Parkhurst Place, Down Manor and Hawk’s Ridge in Hood River.
For performance times, check the chorus website (www.harmonyofthegorge.com) or each location’s calendar.
Got music in you?
If you are a singer, consider joining the Harmony of the Gorge choruses.
In January, the chorus meets Thursday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road.
The men’s Wind-Masters chorus rehearsing at the same time in the same location, but in a different room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.