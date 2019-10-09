Hood River Harvest Fest returns, like a favorite uncle who visits the same time of year, bearing bushels of fruit.
One of Hood River Chamber of Commerce’s signature annual events, Harvest Fest fills the Event Site Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, with local fruit vendors as well as purveyors of fruit, produce and nursery products from around Oregon.
Look for live music in the Full Sail beer tent, the return of giant pumpkin carving, Kid Zone and other familiar features.
Around the grounds will be numerous food and drink vendors; a total of 120 vendors are expected.
Friday is senior day and locals’ day, with $4 admission for seniors and $1 off for people who can show ID from Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania counties.
Parking across Portway Avenue is free.
New this year is pet-parking, for a fee, by Kind Animal Services. Look for it next to the admission gate, on the east end of the Event site.
Helping with Kid Zone are Leaders for Tomorrow from Hood River Valley High School.
Arc of the Mid-Columbia volunteers and staff will help out in the beer tent, as a fundraiser for its services on behalf of intellectually and developmental disabilities and their families.
