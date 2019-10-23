Hear in the Gorge host and producer Sarah Fox and guest Terrie Brigham of Cascade Locks will appear at Columbia Center for the Arts Oct. 24 in a special live presentation.
Brigham is co-owner of Brigham Fish Market and a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The live event provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the podcast, which has been recognized in Huff Post and Portland Monthly, and on OPB.
Fox will share some of the stories that never made it on air. Learn what it’s like to get lost on the Oregon Trail, track down the people involved in a rescue on Mount Hood, and get to the heart of tribal fishing on the Columbia River.
Fox will then be joined for a conversation with Brigham — “fisherman, captain, hunter, and parent of three beautiful kids.” Brigham is featured in the upcoming podcast episode on tribal fishing.
In this live interview, Brigham will talk about what it’s like to fish with a dip-net from one of the wooden platforms that dot the Columbia, what she did when a rogue wave swamped her fishing boat in the middle of the river, and much more.
“Terrie was featured in the Hear in the Gorge episode that came out on Oct. 18, but there’s so many stories that couldn’t be included that I wanted to invite Terrie to join me for another conversation — and invite the community to be part of it,” Fox said.
This event is made possible by the support of the Hood River Cultural Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.