Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday, meaning schools, government offices and banks will be closed. Hood River Library and branches will be closed Sunday and Monday, but the pool will be open on Monday (see details below). Hood River News will be open.
Indoors and out, here is a list of suggested events and activities for Monday:
MLK observances
Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) hosts events starting at 4 p.m. with simultaneous workshops: “Get Informed About Immigration Laws” in Spanish and “Being an Ally for the Common Good” in English.
The workshops will be followed by a celebration with music and guest speakers at 5:30 p.m. and a community potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The MLK events will take place at Riverside Community Church, located at Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River.
They are free of charge and open to the public.
Pool will be open
Hood River Aquatic Center will have open swim from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, and club sports and other scheduled activities are on as usual.
(Note that on school days, the pool is on winter protocol, opening at 10 a.m. and subject to closure or schedule changes. In case of continued winter weather, call 541-386-1303 to confirm it is open.)
Rotary Ski Night
The annual Hood River Rotary Ski Night at Mt. Hood Meadows is from 3-9 p.m. The event raises money for student scholarships. This fundraiser requires special Rotary Night lift tickets be purchased in order to ride the lifts after the normal 4 p.m. schedule.
Tickets are $20 when purchased online at skihood.com (click the Rotary Night box that appears on the Home page), or $25 the day of the event. Season passholders, 10-time passholders and other pre-scheduled passes will also be valid, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Climb the walls
Brimstone Bouldering opened last week in downtown Hood River, and it will be open Monday for an all-ages experience.
Brimstone, in the former Asbury church location near Sixth and State, has been transformed into spaces with climbing routes of varied difficulty, including several geared for beginning climbers.
Brimstone opens at 9 a.m. and has free climbing as well as organized children’s classes, and youth programs in process.
Kids four and under can climb for free if parent is also climbing. Day passes for ages 11-18 is $13, and $10 for ages 9-10. Monthly family passes start at $90. Shoe rental (required) is $4 for any age.
Hoops clinic, free throw contest
A basketball clinic and Knights of Columbus free throw contest are both Monday at HRVHS gym. Pre-registration is not required. Cody Kunigel organizes the clinic on shooting, passing, pick-and-roll, and ball-handling.
Grades 2-5 go from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ($25) and grades 6-8 ($30) play from 10 a.m. to noon.
