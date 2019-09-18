The Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River at the Hood River Library, located at 502 E State Street.
On the agenda:
The new three-mile segment of the Historic Highway State Trail is located between Cascade Locks and Hood River, from Wyeth to Lindsey Creek.
On the west end, the new trail connects to existing trail segments linking Starvation Creek and Viento State Park, creating six miles of car-free trail.
William D. Pattison, venerated Hood River Advisory Committee, member is stepping down from his post as Hood River County Representative, according to a press release.
Pattison has lived in Hood River his whole life, and has many memories of growing up along the Historic Highway. He is a fourth generation valley resident. He graduated from Hood River High School in 1947 and is a University of Oregon graduate. He is active in the Hood River community and has a strong volunteer ethic, is a former Hood River City mayor and fire chief, and is a lifetime member of the Crag Rats.
He joined the Historic Highway Advisory Committee in 1995 and in 1997 was elected chair of the committee.
In 2011, he stepped down as chair, but has remained on the committee, providing insight throughout the process to reconnect the Historic Highway State Trail.
- Historic Highway State Trail: design updates.
- Updates on the project to repair the viaducts at Multnomah Falls.
- Presentation on the Multnomah Falls Pedestrian Circulation Study.
- The full agenda will be available online before the meeting.
Those interested in applying for the open Hood River County Representative seat should contact Terra Lingley for more information at terra.m.lingley@odot.state.or.us.
