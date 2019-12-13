The History Museum of Hood River County hosts its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is free.
There will be refreshments, kids’ activities and holiday music including Harmony of the Gorge, an acapella singing group, and Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Sinfonietta at 3 p.m.
Children will make holiday decorations and can take home a free stuffed toy and a book.
