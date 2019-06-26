Sunshine Mill presentation
Wasco County Historical Society hosts a presentation at the Sunshine Mill, 901 E. Second St., The Dalles, on Saturday, July 6 with owners James and Molli Martin. The two will talk about their 100-plus year-old building. The event is free.
There will also be a lunch at noon preceding the presentation. Those interested in attending should RSVP by Tuesday, July 2 at 541-478-3429.
WAAAM fundraiser, expansion
The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) is raffling a 1987 Chevy R10 Custom Deluxe Shortbed Pickup Truck to raise funds for expanding the museum’s display building and maintaining the WAAAM collection. This truck was donated to WAAAM with the intent to raffle therefore 100 percent of the proceeds from the raffle go directly to the museum’s building fund, said a press release.
The Chevy truck raffle ticket prices are one for $20 or six for $100, with 2,200 tickets will be sold. For more information on the Chevy or for full raffle rules visit WAAAM’s website.
The proposed expansion project will add wings off of the front entryway that will include one large conference room, several classrooms and meeting spaces, a lunch counter and improved collection management areas with additional display space.
The project is estimated to cost $5,000,000 and fundraising has already begun, said the press release. This expansion will help WAAAM continue to successfully serve the Hood River community.
As part of the museum’s charter, all required building funds must be in hand before construction starts.
Anyone who wishes to help with fundraising or donating toward the project is encouraged to call or email WAAAM. As a 501c3 private non-profit, all donations are tax deductible.
Oregon Humanities Convo Project June 28
Join Mariah Acton on June 28 for “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Forests” at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.
The event is part of Oregon Humanities’ statewide Conversation Project.
“We live in a state with abundant forests, and yet we don’t all see the same thing when we look into the woods,” said a Discovery Center press release. “Oregon is known for both its timber industry and its deep environmental values. What are the beliefs we have about our forests and what will we, as a state, do to steward, manage, and protect this special resource?”
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $17 and the 7 p.m. program only is free, with a suggested $5 donation. For dinner tickets and information, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.