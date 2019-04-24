The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum is fundraising to help expand its facilities, announced a WAAAM press release.
The proposed project will add wings off of the front entryway that will include one large conference room, several classrooms and meeting spaces, a lunch counter and improved collection management areas with additional display space.
The project is estimated to cost $5,000,000 and fundraising has already begun, said the press release. This expansion will help WAAAM continue to successfully serve the Hood River community.
“We often get calls from groups asking about conference space and we normally are unable to accommodate because our display collection has grown so much,” said Museum Director Judy Newman. “Fundraising for this project may take a few years, but it will be worth the investment in our community.”
As part of the museum’s charter, all required building funds must be in hand before construction starts.
Anyone who wishes to help with fundraising or donating toward the project is encouraged to call or email WAAAM. As a 501c3 private non-profit, all donations are tax deductible.
