Join the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum Saturday, Feb. 8 for a history talk on the long-forgotten Velie Corporation at 11:30 a.m., part of the museum’s monthly Second Saturday event.
Velie (pronounced Vee-lee) manufactured wagons and buggies before turning to automobiles and later airplanes in the 1920s.
“WAAAM is one of the few places in the country that has not only a Velie buggy but a Velie automobile and a Velie airplane on display too,” said a press release. “What many don’t know is that Velie got its start thanks to the success of John Deere tractors. The talk will include further history of both companies and a detailing of the restoration that WAAAM did to get the Velie automobile up and running again.”
The Velie automobile will be out giving rides after the talk for visitors to experience firsthand.
All this is part of the flying and driving action happening at WAAAM between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to the talk, there will also be Aircraft Restoration Shop tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.waaamuseum.org.
