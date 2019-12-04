A string of traditional Hood River County holiday events return this weekend, including the annual Hood River parade, starting Friday at 6 p.m. downtown, and the appearance of Santa Claus for the holiday tree lighting ceremony at Second and Oak streets at 7 p.m.
Annual parades
Hood River holiday parade pre-registration is required by Dec. 4 for businesses and non-profits. To register to go hoodriver.org; cost is $10 for non-profits and $20 for businesses.
The annual Hood River County fire departments’ fire truck parade runs returns starting at 6 p.m. three nights: Dec. 9 in Odell, Dec. 10 in Parkdale-Dee, and Dec. 11 in Hood River. The trucks are decked out in bright lights and will be in static display before the parades at Odell Fire Hall at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, and Parkdale Fire Hall at 6 p.m. Dec. 10, and at 6:45 p.m. at Westside School Dec. 11. (Full route details in the Dec. 7 edition.)
Art of the season
Arts, crafts, toys, jewelry, and more will be on display and available for purchase at the Columbia Arts Center’s Holiday Show & Sale through Dec. 24.
301 Gallery at 301 Oak St. holds a First Friday open house with numerous new pieces by local artists — and selections of chocolate for purchase.
Quilts by Jean Stone will be on display Dec. 7-8 in the sanctuary of Wy’east Community Church in Odell during the church’s annual holiday bazaar.
Christmas concerts
The first Advent Concert of the season at Riverside Community Church happens at noon Friday, with the annual concert by Hood River Valley High School choir. The performance is free and open to the public.
Mid-Columbia Community Choir will present its annual Cantata Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hood River Valley Christian Church, where there will also be an exhibit at the church that evening of “500 Nativities.”
The concert will be repeated at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Grace Baptist Church in White Salmon. There is no admission charge, however an offering will be taken for the area food banks.
The choir cantata is “Christmas Dreams” composed by Joseph M. Martin and Heather Sorenson and will be narrated by Rev. Mark Willems and Rev. Karen Ashley. Prior to the cantata, the choir will present seven shorter seasonal pieces by John Rutter, Fred Bock, Gilbert M. Martin and others, as well as expanded arrangements of well known carols. Hearts In Harmony, a local women’s ensemble, will also perform.
CAT bus runs Dec. 6
CAT will offer additional service between 3-8:30 p.m. on the City Route to get folks back and forth between downtown and the Heights.
This will allow riders to avoid spending driving and parking downtown. Extra buses will be placed on the City Route beginning at 3 p.m. so residents can do some holiday shopping at downtown merchants before the parade begins at 6 p.m.
CAT will be dropping off and picking up downtown from 3-8:30 p.m. CAT will have two buses in the parade as well as a booth to provide information, gather feedback, and offer hot chocolate and cookies to festival goers.
Look for the purple buses at all CAT stops and A-frames at the following locations beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday:
- Walmart
- Columbia Gorge Community College
- Hospital
- Hood River News
Odell and Parkdale residents who would like to attend the festivities on the bus can call and schedule a return ride on a 7:30 p.m. bus from downtown.
In addition, CAT has expanded local evening bus service on the local Hood River City Route, which will run every 45 minutes from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
CAT officials said the Dec. 6 service is designed to help retail employees get to and from work using the bus as well as to help local community members take public transit to enjoy evening shopping and activities in the Hood River area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.