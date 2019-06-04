The first ever “Protect our Parks” invitational Disk Golf Tournament, also known as “Hood Chuck,” took place at Morrison Park on June 1. In a press release, organizer Devon Carroll said the event exceeded everyone’s expectations.
Along with the event, volunteers gathered signatures for a parks protection initiative. If passed, the initiative would require that voters approve the sale of public parks by the city.
Carroll said, “We had a great turnout and we were able to showcase our sport and this beautiful location to a whole lot of folks.”
Over 100 people attended the event. Twenty-seven veteran disc players fought it out under warm, sunny and windy conditions.
All of them mastered the challenges of the course, but scores in the low 20s were required to be competitive for the first place trophy. The winner was Jonathan Richardson followed by Richard McCorquodale. Third place went to Dylan Forest.
After the tournament, a large group of interested beginners received lessons from the competitors who stayed around to share their techniques. They demonstrated everything from hand positions to throwing styles with plenty of emphasis on footwork and “body English.”
The discs were flying in every direction throughout the day.
The final event, called the “The Ring of Fire” topped off the day. As explained in a press release, “Ring of Fire” involves a “putting” challenge where all the players stand around a goal. Each takes a throw. If they miss, they are out of the competition. If they make it, they advance to the next round. The last person to be eliminated is the winner.
The beginners who participated in the lessons all got to take home a disc to continue to hone their skills. Many of them vowed to be back soon to enjoy another day of disc golf, finished the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.