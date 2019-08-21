Members of our own Hood River Art Club are celebrating the club’s 70th Anniversary this year, and we want to share our doings with you.
A typical weekly meeting finds members working on projects, admiring and giving supportive critiques of fellow members’ work, sharing art materials and tips they have come across, offering suggestions for future events and often enjoying a tasty snack with their tea or coffee.
Members express their gratitude for what the club provides with statements such as, “I appreciate the …”
- Supportive environment where we meet to improve our skills, share stories and make community.
- Inspiring workshops from local artists that cause us to think in new and creative ways.
- Friendly, constructive feedback from other members who care deeply about our mutual success as artists.
- Opportunities to observe and work in a variety of mediums and to develop our own personal styles.
- Friendships that extend over time and go far beyond art.
Bonnie White, a watercolorist whose work is known in and beyond the Gorge, said, “Over the years, I’ve been invited to demonstrate my medium and always find a warm group of people bound together by common interest who very generously share their knowledge and skills. I always leave with my spirits elevated, a little more knowledge and my creativity sparked!”
Living and painting in the Columbia Gorge, club members such as Phil Tyler, Gilbert Clarke, Percy Manser, Aatto Annala and Lois Talbot have achieved regional and national recognition. Members’ creations hang in galleries and grace the walls of homes throughout the world. Though their mediums and styles vary, it’s the sense of community that brings them together to paint, learn and encourage each other every week.
During this past year, the Hood River Valley Adult Center has provided the club with permanent display space for 21 pieces of art that are refreshed monthly throughout the year.
(See sidebar, at left, for a listing of other Hood River Art Club display locations.)
Members’ work is also shown and sold at the spring Gorge Fruit & Craft Show and the fall Harvest Fest in Odell at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.
Also, watch for annual exhibits at Providence Memorial Hospital Gallery, Hood River Library, White Salmon Valley Community Library and North Shore Café in White Salmon.
Informal club meetings are held in the meeting room at Fish Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from September through May. Beginning artists are warmly welcomed to drop in.
During the summer, plein air painting meet-ups are scheduled.
Check “Happenings” in the Hood River News (B3 on Wednesdays, A9 on Saturdays) for dates and places of club displays, workshops and events.
For more information on the Hood River Art Club, call club president Joyce Uczen at 541-308-0156.
Photos courtesy of Hood River Art Club
