The Hood River Art Club welcomes artist Nancy Houfek-Brown for a workshop on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the meeting room of the FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road.
Houfek-Brown will demonstrate different techniques and materials on the use of an overlay grid, how to measure for the transfer and how to make the new drawing come to life on a larger surface, said a press release.
Participants are welcome to bring a small image and drawing/painting materials that will allow for practicing the techniques. For more information, see the Hood River Art Club Facebook page. There is a participant fee of $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
