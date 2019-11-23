After 27 years of serving her patients, Dr. Marla St. John, D.C., P.C. is “taking down the shingle.”
St. John’s practice, Hood River Chiropractic Center, closes officially on Nov. 20, when she retires.
She has been working there since 1991, when she moved to Hood River following her graduation from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic. While awaiting her certification from the state of Oregon, she became an assistant to previous owner Rebecca Phillips and officially purchased the business in April of 1992.
St. John credits her deceased husband, Tom St. John, with the monetary, emotional and physical support he gave her in pursuing her career. Originally, the couple wanted to both become chiropractors, but reality proved it wiser to have Tom continue in his building contractor business and to help put Marla through college.
Marla’s practice has focused on low-force techniques during which patients experience much less traumatic impact than traditional chiropractic treatments.
Patient records are being transferred to Dr. Dennis Zimmerman, 1312 W. May Street, Hood River, who can be contacted for records release details.
St. John will stay in the area.She is a member of the Riverside Community Church, Soroptimist, and Harmony of the Gorge Sweet Adelines chorus.
