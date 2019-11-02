The program provides assistance with food and children’s gifts for families in need during the Christmas holiday and benefits Hood River County families who currently meet State of Oregon low income eligibility standards.
Family size is based on the adults/children currently living in your home.
Christmas Project registration does not interfere with SNAP or FISH benefits.
Families may sign up at the location/time that is most convenient for them.
Enrollment days are planned Nov. 20 in Cascade Locks, Nov. 26 in Odell and Nov. 11 and 18 in Parkdale.
Initial sign-up dates to receive food and gifts are:
- Nov. 7 in Odell at Wy’east Community Church, 3422 Odell Highway, 3-5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 9 in Hood River at Hood River FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pickup days will be Dec. 20-21 at the Fairgrounds in Odell and Cascade Locks on Dec. 21.
The Christmas Project is a volunteer driven program. Coordinated by a volunteer board, approximately 300 local volunteers assist each year to make the program work. Volunteers help to register clients, organize canned food drives, sponsor families, pack toy bags and food boxes, deliver boxes to seniors and people with disabilities, and distribute the boxes to families on their scheduled pick up dates. Every year, our volunteers and sponsors work together to bring smiles to the faces of all those involved.
Ways to help support The 2019 Christmas Project, said a press release:
- Mail checks to PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031.
- Visit the website donation page at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com to make a donation by credit card. All donations are tax-deductible, as The Christmas Project is a 501c3 organization.
- You can also help by volunteering or sponsor a family at hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
